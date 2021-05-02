RANTOUL - Police are investigating a shooting in Rantoul that left a juvenile male injured.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were alerted about 8:35 p.m. Saturday of the shooting.
The youth was found in the 800 block of Golf Course Road with a single gunshot to the chest and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Information on his condition was not immediately available.
Police located the place they believe the shooting happened a few blocks to the east in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
THey ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.