RANTOUL — Rantoul police are investigating the possibility that drug overdoses killed a husband and wife and left two others ill at a home Friday night.
Lt. Justin Bouse said police were called to the 500 block of North Sheldon Street about 10:15 p.m., by an adult woman who had returned to her home and found a man dead on the front porch.
She called 911 before entering the house. Bouse said Rantoul police who went inside found a deceased woman and two other incoherent adults in the living room, including the mother of the woman who had returned home.
“It was obvious they were under the influence of something,” Bouse said of the survivors, who were given doses of Narcan to reverse the effects of whatever they may have inhaled.
He said Rantoul officers routinely carry Narcan in nasal spray form.
Police have not confirmed what they might have taken or when.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the deceased couple as a 59-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife. Autopsies are scheduled on them for Tuesday.
Bouse did not release the names of the other two people in the house, a 67-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. He said they lived there and that the couple who died lived at another address in Rantoul.
The surviving couple has not been able to answer many questions yet to assist police.
Bouse confirmed that police found nothing at the house to indicate a struggle or a fight.
He said it’s been several months since police have received any overdose calls.
Northrup did not have fatal overdose numbers readily available but said he believes the numbers may be up slightly in 2020 over last year.
Many of those involve heroin that contains fentanyl, a synthetic opioid or some derivative of it.
“I was told by a drug officer that when someone (who uses) hears of someone overdosing, they seek that person out to buy it, unfortunately,” he said, explaining that chronic drug abusers develop a tolerance and need stronger drugs to alleviate their pain.