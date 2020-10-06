RANTOUL — Champaign County entry points have signs proclaiming it as the birthplace of the Tuskegee Airmen in March 1941.
A sign along Interstate 57 at Rantoul bears a sign for the Tuskegee Airmen Trail.
Rantoul, former home of Chanute Air Force Base, is proud of its connection to the Airmen. Were it not for segregation, they might be known as the Chanute Airmen.
America has awakened to the role of the Airmen. The latest example came Saturday when members of the Air Force football team donned uniforms of gray with black lettering and a yellow stripe on each shoulder that they wore in their 40-7 sinking of Navy in the Falcons’ season opener. A custom nameplate on the jerseys read “Red Tails” — as the fighter pilots were known for their distinctive airplanes markings.
The chrome-based helmets showed the P-51 Mustang aircraft with the signature red tails and nose. Squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd were also included on the helmets.
It’s all part of a look back in honor of the Black aviators who played such a valuable role during World War II.
The Rantoul community tries every chance it gets to remember its connection to the Airmen.
The first unit of the Tuskegee Airmen, the 99th Pursuit Squadron, was formed at Chanute Field to train support personnel before all operations were moved to Tuskegee, Ala., where most of the pilots were trained.
“They had to create a segregated base for the Tuskegee Airmen to get the flight training,” said Harold Rapier, president of the Chicago DODO chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc.
Long road to acceptance
The chapter is named after the dodo — a bird of the island of the Mauritius that lost its ability to fly — because, just like the dodo, the Airmen lost the ability to fly after World War II. The Airmen were not allowed to fly commercial flights until nearly 20 years later.
Said Rapier: “In 1941, the War Department did not want the Tuskegee Airmen to fly. By 1945, only the Nazis felt the same way.”
Stateside, commercial aviation officials felt likewise. And it took years to overcome.
Rantoul resident Walter Weathersby, who is Black, remembers how difficult it was for a Black man to gain acceptance.
A Mississippi native, Weathersby was in pre-dental school at Saint Louis University when he was drafted by the Army during the Korean War. He scored so high in the Army aptitude tests (in the top 4 percent) that he was transferred to the Air Force.
But despite his high score, he wasn’t given the opportunity to be a pilot or enter some other career field. He was told he was going to be a cook and was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for 12 weeks of training prior to being assigned to March AFB in Riverside, Calif.
“There was a non-written policy of the government that most of the time a minority could not qualify for no career field,” Weathersby, a respected member of the Rantoul community, said in a 2016 story. “Or if they qualified, the government did not put you in no career field.”
It was at Lockbourne AFB in Columbus, Ohio — the only African American Air Force base in the nation — where Weathersby was a cook for the Tuskegee Airmen. The Air Force several years later relented, and Weathersby was able to enter the Supply division, where he spent 30 years.
More honors on way
The former Chanute Air Museum hosted a large event several years ago in which a P-51 Mustang World War II-era fighter was flown in and a mobile theater told the history of the Airmen. Nearly 1,000 area school children attended.
A Rantoul event scheduled in March to honor the aviators was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The commemoration was to have included members of the Chicago DODO chapter. Most of the chapter members are older than 60.
The event was to have included a caravan heading from Chicago, escorted by state troopers to Rantoul, followed by a tour of the former Chanute Air Force Base before stopping at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. Organizers were hopeful a couple of the original Tuskegee Airmen would have been able to attend.
Vallorie O’Neil, recording secretary for the chapter, said it has not been determined if the event will be rescheduled.
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village is hoping it can happen.
“We’re obviously very interested in trying to host that once restrictions are lifted to a point where a large number can gather — 100 to 200 people,” he said.
The village also plans to honor the Airmen by renaming a street or dedicating a street in their name.
“There’s two schools of thought of either taking an existing street or make it an honorary street or try to identify a street with the ability to change its name without much impact to residential businesses,” Eisenhauer said. “That was our approach because that way it would show up on a GIS system or on a map.”
Eisenhauer said some members of the public have called for a major thoroughfare in town to be used. That way, the street name would stay the same, but it would also be named in honor of the Airmen with brown signage below the street name.