RANTOUL - Police in Rantoul are investigating the death of a Buckley man killed inside a home in that city during a reported home invasion Monday night..
Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said Blake L. Williams, 32, of Buckley, was shot in the chest in a home in the 1300 block of Abram Drive occupied by Antonio Davis, 51, and his children. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“(Mr. Williams) arrived and Davis reports a struggle with Blake getting inside the back door of the home. At some point a shotgun is introduced into the fight and it goes off and strikes Blake in the upper left chest,” said Bouse. “We are still trying to determine where the gun came from.”
Bouse said no one else in the home was hurt. Davis was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon because of a prior conviction. His children were taken to a relative’s home.
Bouse said Davis is answering questions for police, who are trying to determine why Mr. Williams, whom Davis described as an acquaintance, showed up around 8:20 p.m.
Someone in the house answered the door, Bouse said.
Although an arrest has been made, police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-892-2103. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or go online to submit a tip at 373tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.