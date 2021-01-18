RANTOUL — Five people were jailed Sunday in connection with a shooting in Rantoul on Saturday night that left a Champaign man hospitalized.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Rantoul police were alerted to shots fired in the 1300 block of Doolittle Boulevard on the village’s south side about 9:30 p.m.
Police confirmed there had been a shooting but while there learned that the victim, a 35-year-old Champaign man, had driven himself to a home in Champaign, then went to the hospital.
Police interviewed that man at Carle Foundation Hospital and learned that the injuries he received — shots to the back, hip and hand — were all related to whatever happened at the Doolittle Boulevard apartment.
Sullivan said police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and with the help of the METRO SWAT, found five people there, all of whom were arrested early Sunday. They also found three semi-automatic handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.
Arrested for weapons offenses were Draylin M. Turner, 24; Donnell L. Robinson, 20; Sarah K. Carroll, 26; and McKinze J. Hawk, 20; who were all living there. Also arrested was Donnell Robinson’s brother, Dontrell Robinson, 18, who Sullivan said lives between Rantoul and Humboldt, Tenn.
Sullivan said police also had a warrant for the arrest of Donnell Robinson who was wanted for an armed robbery and aggravated robbery that allegedly happened July 16, 2020, outside the Colonial Liquors store, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul.
Sullivan said police continue to investigate the Saturday shooting, the reason for which is not yet clear, and are working on reports for the state’s attorney’s office to decide appropriate charges.
The injuries to the man shot are not believed to be life-threatening, Sullivan said.