RANTOUL — Police continue to look for the person who shot a man in Rantoul Friday afternoon.
At 2:42 p.m., Rantoul police were sent to the Falcon Way Apartments in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive. They found an 18-year-old man lying in the grass between two buildings.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspect information and have made no arrests. If you have information, please contact the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or CrimeStoppers at 217-373-8477.