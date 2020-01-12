RANTOUL — Rantoul police are looking for a male who allegedly shot another in a north Rantoul neighborhood Saturday night.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim, a teenager, was shot in the leg. And as he was being taken to the hospital by friends, the vehicle they were in got into a crash, injuring others.
At 7:53 p.m., several people called 911 to report shots heard in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive. Police found evidence that there had been a shooting outside on the street, Sullivan said.
They also learned that friends who were with the injured teen loaded him into a vehicle to take him to the hospital. As they were en route, that vehicle got involved in a crash with another on U.S. 45 north of Urbana.
Sullivan did not have details of the accident other than to report that people were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries sustained in that collision.
"We are still looking to interview multiple people," Sullivan said, adding that police believe there were others with the shooter and the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.