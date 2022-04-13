RANTOUL — A 20-year-old Rantoul man killed in a shooting Tuesday night has been identified as Rayvell E. Lofton, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Mr. Lofton was involved in a shooting inside a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle in Rantoul and pronounced dead there at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Northrup said in an announcement today.
Rantoul police said they had been called to that vicinity at 7:49 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The death is under investigation by Rantoul police, the state police crime scene services unit and the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or share a tip with Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the P3 Tips mobile app.