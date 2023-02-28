PAXTON — A Rantoul teen is being held in detention in McLean County after being arraigned Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head in Paxton.
Daniel E. Hoffman, 17, appeared before Ford County Judge Matt Fitton Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.
He was charged as an adult in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting of a woman at a party in the 600 block of North American Street in Paxton.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest last week and he’s due back in court March 7 for a probable cause hearing with his court-appointed lawyer, Harvey Welch of Urbana.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett declined to release details but said another woman, Alyssa R. Stacy, 23, of Paxton, was also arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing justice for allegedly hiding or destroying evidence related to the shooting.
Paxton police, assisted by the Ford County sheriff’s office, Gibson City and Rantoul police, the Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, obtained multiple search warrants for evidence related to the shooting.
They recovered cellphones, spent casings, ammunition, gun magazines and two pistols, including one that was stolen, Cornett said.
The victim has been released from the hospital, Cornett said.
If convicted of the charge, Hoffman faces at least six to 30 years in prison.