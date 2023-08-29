RANTOUL — Rantoul police are investigating three shootings in the village in a 9-hour period Monday and early Tuesday, one of which left a teen-age boy injured.
Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said about 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, several shots were fired into an apartment in the 700 block of Cantonment Avenue, where two adults and two children were sleeping.
Bouse said four bullets went into the upstairs bedroom of a teen-age boy, who was hit in the hand with one of them. His finger was injured and he was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.
Another four bullets went into the adjacent bedroom of his younger sister, who was not injured.
Police have no descriptions of any shooters in that assault.
About three hours earlier, at 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the 700 block of Embassy Row, which is a block west of Cantonment, for a report that shots were fired into a vacant apartment. Bouse said officers found damage to a screen door and electric and gas meters.
One witness reported seeing three young men, armed, who were wearing dark sweatshirts and skinny jeans.
And six hours before the shooting on Embassy Row, police were sent to the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive for shots fired.
Bouse said just after 4:30 p.m. officers received several reports of shots fired but had trouble finding any shooting scene. They received no reports that anyone or anything had been hit in that area. They also had no suspect information.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Rantoul Police at 217-892-2103 or anyone who wants to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.