RANTOUL — A Rantoul teen has been arrested for bringing a gun to the high school in that city Thursday.
A release from Rantoul police Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said his department learned, through its school resource officer at Rantoul Township High School, about 9:15 a.m. that a student may have a gun.
The officer and school staff found the 16-year-old male, searched his coat and found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Douglas County in 2020.
Bouse said he had no information on why the student had the gun.
"There is nothing that showed that he intended to use it. He merely possessed it," Bouse said.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a stolen weapon.
Rantoul police lauded the high school staff so that the situation could be resolved safely and quickly. Bouse estimated it took about 10 minutes from the time of the report to the time the student was in police custody.