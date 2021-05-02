RANTOUL - Police are investigating a shooting in Rantoul that left a teen-age boy seriously injured.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were alerted about 8:35 p.m. Saturday of the shooting.
The 16-year-old was found in the 800 block of Golf Course Road near the Golfview Village complex with a single gunshot to the chest.
Schmidt said the youth underwent surgery for several hours but no update on his condition was immediately available.
Police learned that the shooting happened in the 600 block of Autumn Fields in the Pheasant Ridge subdivision, which is several blocks east of where the victim was found.
Schmidt said several people were outside when the shooting happened but few were willing to share much information with police.
The teen who was hit told officers he believed he had been targeted.
On Sunday afternoon, police were called back to a different home in the 600 block of Autumn Fields where more shots had been fired about 4 p.m.
Schmidt said officers found a duplex that had been hit by gunfire. Its occupants were not home and no injuries were reported, he said.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information on either shooting to please contact them at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.