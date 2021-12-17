RANTOUL — A copper box filled with paper fragments brought a segment of Rantoul’s history to life Thursday night in the Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School.
The box, which served as a time capsule, had been inserted in the cornerstone of the recently demolished Myna Thompson School.
William Hull and Owen Williams were evidently proud of their work.
Their names were listed among the materials in a note dated July 9, 1919. Hull built the box, and Williams soldered it shut.
Also among the time capsule cache was a Jan. 15, 1919, Rantoul Weekly Press that gave an account of the fire that burned the previous school building to the ground.
Holding articles that were more than 100 years old, the box did a more-than-adequate job of preservation, although some items crumbled upon being picked up.
Rantoul City S≠chools Superintendent Scott Woods led the time-capsule opening, which also revealed a letter signed by Superintendent E. G. Stevens that gave an account of the school fire, a listing of school board members of that era, faculty, building committee and architects.
Another paper article could not be removed due to its condition.
The newspaper tells of the fire and the successful evacuation of 300 students who had to leave their coats and many of their books behind.
Among the evacuees was first-grade teacher Myna Thompson. The school was named after the long-time teacher in 1957.
The newspaper also details the moving of classes to other locations in the community until the new school could be built and opened in 1920.
Resident Jack Anderson gave a historical account of the fire and what life was like at the time.
Woods presented the time capsule contents and a brick from the school to Jim Cheek, Rantoul Historical Society president.
Cheek, who said he had attended the school when it housed 15 sixth-grade classes, said a special display of the contents will be established at the society’s historical museum.
“This will be a valuable addition,” Cheek said.
School board President Andy Graham also gave remarks.
Graham said a number of his family members had attended the school.
Other material related to the school, including report cards from that era, were also on display.