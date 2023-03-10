RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul is installing Raven gunshot-detection sensors in the community on a trial basis.
The solar-powered audio-detection devices are being installed by Flock Safety, the same company from which the village is leasing license-plate readers.
Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said if the sensors prove satisfactory through the three-month period, the village would lease them for $25,000 a year.
The number of sensors needed has yet to be determined and will be decided based on geography, Bouse said. Installation of the sensors, which he said are about the size of an Alexa voice-service device, began Monday.
They will cover “mainly the eastern third of town and then around the South Pointe area,” Bouse said. “Installers will look at it and determine how many they need to encompass that area.”
The device, which works in tandem with the Flock license-plate reader, will pinpoint the gunshot within 90 feet of the location and provide faster police response time.
“There will be both alerts to the squad car computers ... as well as METCAD when a gunshot has been detected,” Bouse said. “That usually happens within like 30 seconds. It also increases our speed of how long it takes to get on scene.”
Bouse said it will greatly help to pinpoint where the gunshot came from “into an area where we can get there and search (and determine), are there victims there? Is there evidence there?
“Sometimes we get these calls and (people say), ‘I heard it southwest of me or northeast of me,’ and we’re trying to drive around and find these locations. This will help us pinpoint where these gunshots are occurring.”
The number of tips will also increase. He said that according to nationwide data, only about 20 percent of gunshots are reported to police.
Rantoul joins the city of Champaign as the only other jurisdiction in the county to have the gunshot detection technology. Champaign is trying it for a year for free as part of its contract with Flock for the license-plate readers.
The last of 33 gunshot detectors were installed in northwest Champaign and went live in mid-February, so the city has not yet begun any meaningful evaluation of how well they are working, said department spokesman Joe Lamberson.
The county and Mahomet, which also have license-plate reader technology, do not have gunshot-detection technology, nor do they plan to add it any time soon.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman noted that while he hasn’t done a lot of research into it, he believes it to be expensive. And given the large geographic area covered by the sheriff’s office, it would require several of the devices to cover just a few areas of the county.
Likewise, Mahomet police Chief Mike Metzler said that is not currently something he is seeking for the village.