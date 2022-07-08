RANTOUL — Potentially good news for utility customers in Rantoul: The village, which provides several utility services, may bestow a $300 credit on an upcoming bill.
The gesture, which will be voted on at Tuesday’s village board meeting, will cost the village about $1.708 million if approved.
The payout won’t be a budget-breaker for the village, which plans to use part of the $8.05 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money it received.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the credit is one of the allowable items for which ARPA money can be used.
Rantoul provides water, solid waste and electrical services to the entire town plus natural gas service to homes around the former Chanute Air Force Base. Only residential customers would receive the credit. Industrial or commercial customers would not be eligible.
Eisenhauer said the utility credit won’t be as easy as it sounds.
“The tricky part: We won’t know how many (customers who are) on that list until we choose the date to apply the credit,” he said. “Particularly rental properties, there might be somebody in (a property) today and not tomorrow or somebody won’t be in it until next week.”
An early projected total indicated there are 5,640 residential utility customers in the village.
Eisenhauer said village staff would have to cull through a 600-page customer list to see who qualifies.
The village is budgeting an additional $15,000 in staff overtime to administrate the account.
“The staff notes this process will be difficult and time-consuming to implement. They’re real excited,” Eisenhauer joked.