RANTOUL — Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer was arrested Monday night for an alleged domestic battery.
Eisenhauer, 58, of Rantoul, remains in the county jail pending the review of police reports by the state’s attorney’s office for possible charges.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson confirmed that Eisenhauer was arrested at his home on Champaign Avenue about 6:45 p.m. for allegedly harming his wife, who called 911 for help.
Preliminary information is that police observed redness on her face, consistent with her being batterered, Apperson said.
The lieutenant said Eisenhauer admitted to deputies that he and his wife were involved in mutual shoving and that he tried to prevent her from calling police. He also said he didn't recall slapping her.
The sheriff’s office was asked by Rantoul police to handle the investigation.
Eisenhauer was hired by the village in November 2018 and earns about $110,000 per year.