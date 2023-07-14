7-14 B-1

RANTOUL — Provided they secure the signature of a co-signer, Jeremy and Angela VanMatre will receive a $50,000 low-interest loan from the village to put toward equipment and furnishings for a new restaurant on Rantoul’s east side.

The village board this week signed off on the Micro-Loan Committee’s recommendation to assist VanFam Diner, which is planned for the former Pizza Hut location at 2020 Lon Drive.

According to their application, the VanMatres’ full-service restaurant will offer American-style cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serve alcohol and make “many items from scratch and providing nutritious options.”

2020 Lon Drive

The property at 2020 Lon Drive.

The VanMatres previously owned Taffies Family Restaurant in Champaign.

The seven-year loan would carry a 3 percent interest rate.