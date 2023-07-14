RANTOUL — Provided they secure the signature of a co-signer, Jeremy and Angela VanMatre will receive a $50,000 low-interest loan from the village to put toward equipment and furnishings for a new restaurant on Rantoul’s east side.
The village board this week signed off on the Micro-Loan Committee’s recommendation to assist VanFam Diner, which is planned for the former Pizza Hut location at 2020 Lon Drive.
According to their application, the VanMatres’ full-service restaurant will offer American-style cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serve alcohol and make “many items from scratch and providing nutritious options.”
The VanMatres previously owned Taffies Family Restaurant in Champaign.
The seven-year loan would carry a 3 percent interest rate.