Rantoul votes down cannabis grow facility, OKs $11.5 million loan to renovate wastewater treatment plant
RANTOUL — So much for local investors’ hope of bringing a cannabis grow facility to one of the hangars at the old Chanute Air Force base.
By a 4-0 vote with two members absent, the village board this week denied a petition to amend the ordinance prohibiting “any form of sale, growth, manufacturing, distribution or storage of cannabis.”
In other board business:
— Approved: A new Altec transmission bucket truck for $315,930, to take the place of a 1987 GMC platform truck that was involved in an accident while replacing the lights at Rantoul High’s football field; a Whelen R4 Vortex storm siren for $27,489.32, to replace a 23-year-old model at 503 North Maplewood Drive; and two 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs with hybrid engines and heated side mirrors for $87,300.
— Authorized: A loan agreement that allows Rantoul to borrow $11.5 million from the state’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program, to be put toward renovating the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
The plant has “crucial equipment approaching the end of its reliable service life that needs upgrading,” village administrators noted in a fact sheet prepare for the board. Phase 1 of three will include upgrading the northwest pump station and installing a new force main.
— Accepted: A $200,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to go toward the redevelopment of Heritage Lake.
— Applied for: Up to $200,000 in funding through the USDA Rural Business Development Grant Program, money that would be spent on the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown, including public streetscape improvements and utility replacements.