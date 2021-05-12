URBANA — A Rantoul woman who worked about 20 years for the Rantoul Veterans of Foreign Wars post has pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization over a period of years.
Brenda Davis-Wise, 76, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Ruth Crane Drive, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and ordered to repay the VFW $100,000.
“The parties dispute how much was taken,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher. “We agreed it was over $10,000 and that there was support for the $100,000 in restitution.”
Davis-Wise was employed as the house manager for the club and came under suspicion in the summer of 2019 when another employee noticed cash missing from a bank deposit. She had worked there since about 2000, Fletcher said.
Rantoul police investigated and while Fletcher said Davis-Wise never admitted what she spent the money on, she admitted that she took cash from the registers, cash spent on pull tab gambling games, and money put down as deposits for rental of the hall.
She pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber Wednesday to a single count of theft over $10,000, a Class 2 felony, accompanied by her attorney, David Moore of Urbana.
Fletcher said the thefts occurred between May 2015 and May 2019. She was charged in February 2020.
As part of her sentence, she will also have to perform 100 hours of public service. Fletcher said Davis-Wise had no previous convictions.