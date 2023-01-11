URBANA — A Rantoul woman who was arrested after allegedly displaying a gun in a road rage incident Tuesday has been released on her own recognizance and ordered to be back in court Feb. 28.
Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane, Rantoul, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.
University of Illinois police said witness reports indicated Pirant was driving on Kirby Avenue near Neil Street in Champaign about 10:44 a.m. Tuesday when she believed another vehicle cut her off in traffic.
Police said she and the driver of the other vehicle drove near each other for several blocks and Pirant allegedly showed a handgun to the occupants of the other vehicle near Kirby Avenue and Fourth Street.
Pirant was said to have continued to drive east on Kirby Avenue, while the other vehicle’s driver turned north and called 911 with a description of the vehicle, police said.
Sashay was found within minutes of the incident with the help of an automated license plate reader, according to UI police.
A Champaign officer notified UI police that a vehicle matching the description had just passed an automated license plate reader in Urbana, and UI police went to that location and spotted Pirant’s vehicle near Lincoln Avenue and Iowa Street.
UI police said a handgun and ammunition were found in the vehicle after Sashay was detained in a traffic stop.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon is a felony. Aggravated assault is a misdemeanor.