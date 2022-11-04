RANTOUL — A 12-year-old Rantoul resident sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at U.S. 136 and Marshall Street Friday morning.
Rantoul police Sgt. Marcus Beach said the youth was crossing the highway, south from Marshall Street, when he was struck by a westbound sedan at 8:22 a.m.
Beach said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The youth was transported to an area hospital.
Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at the speed limit, around 35 mph, at the time of the accident, according to Beach. The motorist stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Beach said the motorist was not injured.