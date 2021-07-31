SAITAMA, Japan — Rantoul's Blake Schilb scored a team-high 17 points for Czech Republic in today's 119-84 loss to the U.S. at the Olympics.
Czech Republic led by 10 early and was still within 60-54 midway through the third quarter.
Schilb played multiple sports at Rantoul, making The News-Gazette All-Area basketball team. But he was suspended during the 2001-02 season at Rantoul and eventually dropped out of school, only to regroup on his way to what would become a noteworthy basketball career.
A stint at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., led to a college scholarship at Loyola which led to a long professional career and an spot in the Olympics.
"I never doubted myself, but I know there were a lot of other people who doubted I could do it," Schilb told The News-Gazette in 2003. "That just made me want to do it even more. I proved a lot of people wrong."