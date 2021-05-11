URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed a rape charge against a Champaign man Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the alleged victim of Keefer Jones’ aggravated criminal sexual assault had met with him three times and indicated recently that she would not testify.
Jones, 50, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Healey Street, had been charged March 22 with an assault that allegedly happened in his home early that day.
He admitted to Champaign police having sex with the woman but said she consented. She told police she had said no and that he allegedly hit her repeatedly.
Fletcher was preparing to try the case on May 24 before a jury and opted to dismiss the case “without prejudice” on Tuesday. That means that if the alleged victim decides that she can testify in the future, Fletcher would be able to refile the charge.
Jones had been in jail since his arrest March 22 in lieu of $50,000 bond.