CHAMPAIGN — Police leaders, city staff and city council members heard from the public Thursday during Champaign’s first listening session on how it should approach public safety.
Nearly 20 community members spoke during the two-hour virtual meeting.
“This is an important time for our community, and for our country to confront social challenges that are facing us head on,” police Chief Anthony Cobb said. “And we understand it is important for us to listen to our citizens before we shape the future direction of the Champaign Police Department.”
He called the listening session an “initial step,” but “not a futile one.”
The community members who spoke Thursday offered a variety of views but were generally in favor of reducing funding for traditional policing and spending more on mental-health and other community programs.
“We need to fundamentally change the role of our police in our society, and that role has to be smaller, more circumscribed and less funded with taxpayer dollars,” local activist Rita Conerly said. “Money saved from reducing the size and scope of police departments must be reinvested into community-based services that are better suited to respond to actual community needs.”
Drake Materre suggested a program where social workers could help during domestic-violence calls.
“When there’s a domestic-violence call ... maybe a social worker gets the call, too,” he said.
Programs like that, Materre said, “can drastically remove police officers from certain calls and from certain situations.”
Brian Dunn said that despite high spending on police, “we still have high incidences of violent crime, crime that oftentimes would have been prevented with proper mediation, counseling or simply someone securely having their needs met.”
He said the police’s responsibilities should be evaluated and redirected to other departments that could handle them better.
“I believe police are either highly over- or underqualified for many of their duties,” Dunn said. “We don’t need someone making $30-plus an hour with hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-purchased equipment, including a gun, to tell me when I don’t have the right sticker on my car.”
Thom Moore said “defunding the police makes no sense,” but said he supported redirecting funding and urged the city to do it in a systematic way.
“We need to find out what have cities already done,” he said. “What seems to work in cities, and what doesn’t seem to work? And we need to keep following that.”
He encouraged the city to regularly revisit its policies and plans, so as to “not let it get stale, and not only be addressed when there’s a major problem that comes up.”
Janet Elaine Guthrie agreed, urging the city to regularly review the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the NAACP and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
“The opportunity to have a sort of ongoing review and accountability for how, for example, these 10 principles are being implemented and taken seriously, would I think go a very, very long way,” she said.
Minnie Pearson, the president of the local NAACP of Champaign County, said officers should focus on treating people with respect to help prevent situations from escalating out of control.
“Just as we know that all police officers are not bad people, we also want to be considered — as Black people or people of color in the community — that not all Black people are criminals,” she said. “When we are stopped by the police, the first thing we look for no matter what is you to treat us with dignity and respect, because we feed off of that.”
Champaign has four more virtual listening sessions planned: 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Oct. 3, 1 p.m. Oct. 9 and 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
The sessions will be followed later this year by study circles and then by council discussions “about the future of policing in our community to assure that we are delivering services to keep our community safe, that are consistent with our community’s values and expectations,” City Manager Dorothy David said.