URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed cannabis was sentenced Friday to two years of court supervision.
In return for Theophilus Little’s guilty plea Friday to having 10 to 30 grams of cannabis, more serious charges alleging he had more than three pounds of cannabis and edible cannabis products were dismissed.
Should he successfully complete the period of supervision, Little, 22, of the 0-100 block of East Chalmers Street, will have no record of a conviction. He had no prior convictions.
Judge Roger Webber accepted Little’s negotiated plea, which also calls for him to get a substance abuse evaluation and follow any recommendations for treatment.
Members of the Street Crimes Task Force were alerted to Little in January when UPS intercepted a suspicious package addressed to a person at Little’s address.
After the package was delivered, task force officers did a court-authorized search of the apartment on Jan. 27 and found the cannabis and edible cannabis products.
Little admitted to police that about 2 ounces of cannabis found in a safe was his.