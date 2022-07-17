CHAMPAIGN — Young adults who have an interest in fire service are encouraged to sign up for Champaign’s “Adult Fire Explorers Program.”
Offered jointly by the city and the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission Workforce Development Program, the Explorers program is designed to let folks know about opportunities in fire service.
There is no cost to participate and registration opens Monday for the six-week program that begins Monday, Aug. 8.
To enroll, participants must:
• Live within the Champaign city limits.
• Receive a referral from the RPC Workforce Development Program located at the East Central Illinois WorkNet Center, 1307 N. Mattis Ave., C, or an affiliate.
• Possess a high school diploma or GED equivalency.
• Be between the ages of 19 and 34.
• Have a driver’s license.
Registration continues through July 29 and because space is limited, early registration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, please contact Cassandra Dunham at cdunham@ccrpc.org or 217-531-8276.