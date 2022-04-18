Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for an electronics recycling collection event set for May 21 at Parkland College, Champaign.

Residents from all communities in Champaign County — with the exception of Philo and Foosland — can sign up. Philo and Foosland aren’t participating.

Participants will be limited to bringing four TVs per household and seven items total.  Small items can be put in a box and counted as one item.

A wide variety of electronic equipment will be accepted, with full lists of what will and won’t be accepted available on the sign-up page online.

This collection event is being sponsored by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the village of Savoy and Champaign County.

To sign up for a time: ecycle.simplybook.me/v2/

A confirmation email or text will be sent after sign-up.

