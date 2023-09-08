CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for the next Champaign County-wide electronics collection event set for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Parkland College.
Eligible to bring unwanted electronics items are residents from Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Foosland, Fisher, Homer, Ivesdale, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of the county.
Among items that will be accepted are TVs, computers, monitors, printers, electronic keyboards, fax machines, VCRs, DVD player/recorders, phones video game consoles and a lot more.
To register and see a full list of items that will and won’t be accepted: ecycle.simplybook.me
Those who sign up will be given 15-minute time slots and will receive text or email confirmations. Postcards to be mailed in advance of the event will serve as admission tickets.
To access the collection event, to be held rain or shine, use the Duncan Road entrance into Parkland.
There’s a seven-item limit per household, with a limit of four TVs.
The event is sponsored by several local governments.