SPRINGFIELD — After public backlash, the Illinois State Board of Education has dropped a controversial proposal that would have lowered the requirements for licensing teachers of the deaf, blind, hard-of-hearing or vision-impaired.
In recent weeks, more than 260 people provided feedback to ISBE, largely in support of the requirement that such teachers major in a hearing- or vision-specific college program before getting their specialized license.
ISBE had proposed dropping the full-course requirement and instead require teachers to take 18 credit hours split between four specific areas it would choose. Under the rejected proposal, certified teachers would have become licensed to lead specialty courses by passing a multiple-choice test.
Dana Lamkin, a hearing itinerant teacher in Unit 4, said of the reversal: “Hundreds of deaf and hard-of-hearing children will be impacted positively by this decision.”
Kayla Mattus, president of the Illinois Teachers of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, called it “proof of the power of change that we can promote when we all come together.”