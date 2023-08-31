With Mike White’s Rose Bowl Illini headed back to campus for a 40-year reunion on Saturday, we’re collecting stories from fans who enjoyed the ride in ‘83. Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com with yours.
From 49-year-old Chad Wills, now Director of Claims at FBAlliance Insurance:
"I was 9 years old. To this day, the 1983 football season is a very big reason I am such a big Illini fan.
"The Michigan game was, of course, sold out. However, it was also high school Band Day, and my grade school bus driver (Barney Morgan) at Farmer City knew that I was an Illini fan even as a fourth-grader. So he asked if I would like to ride with him on the bus on Saturday to take the Farmer City-Mansfield High School Band to participate in Band Day.
"Since the game was sold out, the DIA actually sat all of the high school band members on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium on both sides — north and south — of the home and visiting teams in folding chairs, as there was nowhere else to seat the bands. I distinctly remember that as the game started to wind down, and Illinois was winning 16-6, DIA was worried that the bands would get trampled when the crowd rushed the field. As such, they moved all of the high school band members (and supporting cast with Barney the bus driver and me) to the north end zone behind the bleachers for safety just before the game ended.
"If you look in that photo, you can see the large number of people just under the scoreboard for that very reason (with me being somewhere in that crowd).
"That was, to this day, the most raucous atmosphere I have ever experienced at Memorial Stadium and a great win I will never forget."