CHAMPAIGN — Right in time for tornado season, the extended NOAA weather radio outage in Champaign County should be coming to an end later this week.
The National Weather Service said repairs to a severed cable that knocked out NOAA Weather Radio station WXJ-76 in Champaign County were scheduled to take place this week.
A tower climbing crew was en route to the area Tuesday to stage the repair at the tower near Seymour, according to Ed Shimon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Weather is going to be a factor in getting the repairs done, though.
As of Tuesday morning, it was looking like there would be more favorable wind and weather to do the repair work on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
“Today is still breezy,” Shimon said.
The NOAA weather radio broadcast for Champaign County has been out of service for more than two months after strong winds snapped the cable that carries the broadcast up the antenna.