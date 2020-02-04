CHAMPAIGN — Two Republican 15th district congressional candidates competing in the March 17 primary election generally agreed on a variety of issues Monday when they appeared before a local audience, separating themselves mostly on personality and background.
“I’m not re-making myself,” said Mary Miller, a mother of seven, educator and business owner from Oakland who is making her first run for public office.
In contrast, Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan, a farmer and former school and county board member, said he decided years ago, after a bout with a serious illness, that he “wanted to get involved” in supporting his community by seeking public office.
“I grew up picking rocks out of the (farm) field and pulling weeds,” Duncan said. “I’m not a stranger to hard work.”
Miller and Duncan are two of the four Republican candidates vying to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville as the U.S. House member from the sprawling 33-county district.
They addressed and took questions Monday at a meeting of the Active Senior Republicans held at the Champaign Public Library.
The other two candidates will speak to and take questions from the group at its March 2 meeting. They are Dr. Chuck Ellington, a physician from Camargo, and Kerry Wolff, an agricultural and financial services professional from Altamont.
The 15th Congressional District is one of the largest by area in the nation. It covers part or all of 33 counties in eastern and southeastern Illinois. Its major local communities include Charleston, Danville, Effingham, Mattoon and Rantoul.
Given political realities, the district could be folded into a neighboring district when Illinois’ congressional maps are re-drawn for the 2022 election. Because of Illinois’ population problems, the state is expected to lose at least one — perhaps two — seats from its current 18-member House delegation.
So the challenge facing this year’s candidates is not just winning the primary and general election in this heavily Republican district but doing so in a way that make the winner a credible candidate in 2022.
Both Miller, who is married to state Rep. Chris Miller, and Duncan characterized themselves as enthusiastic proponents of legal immigration but supporters of President Trump’s policy of cracking down on illegal immigration at the nation’s borders.
Miller said Trump “may be a little rough around the edges” but is “authentic” in his public persona, particularly as it relates to immigration.
“You aren’t a country without borders,” she said.
“I support building a wall and securing the borders,” Duncan said.
Both candidates embraced the public policy positions generally supported by Trump as well as some of Trump’s recent action.
They applauded Trump’s decision to authorize U.S. military forces to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a Jan. 3 missile attack.
Widely perceived as the second-most-powerful person in Iran, Soleimani led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In that role, he plotted numerous military attacks in the region, including those on a U.S. Embassy and on American soldiers.
Miller said Trump’s action was legally justified and, given the circumstances, necessary. Duncan echoed her opinion, saying that Soleimani “was a very bad guy.”
Without going into great detail, both candidates said they support citizens’ rights to possess firearms under the Second Amendment.
Asked what issues they felt most passionate about, Miller said the right-to-life is “foundational” and that the federal government “is too big.”
Duncan also embraced an anti-abortion position, saying the “sanctity of life is probably my No. 1 passion.” He also said that his farming background has animated for him the importance of improvements in “rural infrastructure.”
Each candidate expressed dismay that congressional Democrats have relentlessly pursued Trump’s impeachment. Duncan said he wasn’t happy with President Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure but was satisfied to wait for a next election to turn him out of office. He suggested Democrats would have been better advised to adopt that approach.
“Using impeachment for political reasons is a horrible precedent,” Duncan said.