CHAMPAIGN — Two more Republican U.S. House candidates from Illinois’ 15th district spoke Monday to a local Republican group, mostly agreeing on the issues but bringing sharply different background to their campaigns.
Farmer/businessman Kerry Wolff of Altamont, who is part of a solar-heating installing business, told Active Senior Republicans that he wants to bring “jobs, jobs, jobs” to the 33-county district now represented by retiring Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus.
“There are many depressed areas in our district,” he said.Camargo’s Chuck Ellington, who is both a physician and a lawyer, said he learned the value of “hard work” from his father and is a “walking, talking, living version of the American dream.”“That’s what I want for each of you,” he said.
The appearances by Ellington and Wolff wrapped up the four GOP candidates’ appearances before the Senior Republicans.
Last month, the group, which meets at the Champaign Public Library, hosted the two other GOP candidates, Mary Miller of Oakland and Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan.
All four candidates presented themselves as conservative backers of President Trump.
Given the strong Republican nature of the sprawling district, the winner of the March GOP primary is likely to be elected in the November general election. One of the geographically largest House districts in the nation, the 15th covers eastern and southeastern Illinois.
The winner, however, will face an immediate political problem. Illinois is likely to lose one, possibly two, U.S. House seats as part of the U.S. census and the subsequent state and federal legislative restricting.
Democratic map drawers can be expected to put the winner of the 15th district seat in the same district with another Republican House member, leaving them to fight it out to remain in the House.That topic did not come up Monday as the candidates focused on what’s directly ahead — the primary election.
Wolff, who is married to a pharmacist and is the father of two children, emphasized the usual GOP talking points about a federal government that is too big and too powerful.He said he favors lower taxes and less regulation. But Wolff also raised concerns about federal government spending, saying that current budget deficits are “unsustainable” and must be reduced.
Ellington said that, as a physician, he has found President Obama’s Affordable Care Act to be a “bureaucatic nightmare” that must be corrected. He called for more emphasis on “primary medical care” for all Americans, asserting that making primary care a priority would head off severe medical complication and be a money-saver in the long run. If elected, he said he would seek legislation to “train more primary care doctors.”
Both candidates expressed support for President Trump’s policies to block illegal immigrants from crossing the Mexican border into the U.S.
Ellington said illegal crossings at the border encourage “human trafficking” that spreads human misery. He also said it’s important for the U.S. to help boost the economies of South American couintries so that people there do not seek to come to the U.S. illegally to gain employment.
Wolff emphasized his support for legal immigration while decrying the Democrats’ embrace of “open borders.” He also criticized Democratic proposals for “green New Deal” as so prohibitively expensive that they would wreck the economy.
He also emphasized Illinois’ bountiful supply of coal, asserting that technology improvements can scrub the coal of pollution and be useful as a source of energy.
The back-and-forth among the audience and candidates was different from last month’s exchanges.
In early February, Miller and Duncan were asked about the Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump and remove him from office.
In the aftermath of the Senate trial acquitting Trump of abuse of power allegations, the issue did not come up during Monday’s exchanges with Ellington and Wolff.