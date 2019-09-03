DANVILLE — Mike Marron wants to go from the rodeo to the statehouse to Congress.
A spokesman for the campaign of the Republican state representative says Marron is considering a run for the 15th congressional district, which 12-term U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) announced Friday he’ll vacate next year.
Marron plans to announce more details at a news conference today, set for 9 a.m. at the Vermilion County Courthouse.
A Fithian resident, farmer, rodeo competitor and former Vermilion County Board chairman, Marron is in his first term representing the 104th Illinois House district, which includes parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties.
The 15th congressional district covers that area as well but also extends to Illinois’ southern border.
One Democrat, John Hursey, says he also plans to run next year in the 15th, a historically Republican district. Since 1939, only one Democrat — U.S. Rep. Tim Lee Hall, who served from 1975-77 — has been elected to office by district voters.