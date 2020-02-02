URBANA — Arson investigators have been asked to look into the cause of a house fire in Urbana on Saturday that sent a man to the hospital.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Derrick Odle said firefighters were called at 11:50 a.m. to a single-family house in the 800 block of East Park Street, north of East Main Street and east of Cunningham Avenue.
The resident, believed to be in his 30s, escaped through a window.
“He had smoke inhalation and smoke around his face,” Odle said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital to be checked but was expected to be all right.
The fire started in the kitchen and firefighters got on it quickly, keeping it from spreading to other areas of the house. They had it out within 10 minutes.
Odle estimated damage at $30,000.