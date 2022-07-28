CHAMPAIGN — About half of Champaign’s 46 new automatic license-plate readers are operational to date, and the locations where this equipment has been placed were chosen last year — before two shootings on the 1600 block of University Avenue occurred, a police official said Wednesday.
The placement of the readers came up at a city council meeting Tuesday, when Albert Morr, who lives on that block of University, questioned why there seemed to be one of the devices at Windsor Road and Galen Drive — but not on his own block, where a bullet hit the window of his home in February and there was a shooting between cars with an injury earlier this month.
“A bullet went through my window, and I don’t want that to happen again,” he said.
According to a city website explaining the placement of the readers — which capture images of license plates and search databases for vehicles of interest — recommendations for locations were based on providing adequate coverage of neighborhoods most frequently affected by gun violence.
The website explained that the locations were selected “outside the neighborhoods most frequently affected by gun violence, not within them. Preliminary deployment plans focus on arterial streets and the routes most likely to be traveled by those who commit acts of gun violence.”
That means also designating locations that are major entry and exit points to the city where shooters may be traveling, according to Kevin Olmstead, interim deputy police chief.
The readers aren’t intended to capture the crime occurring, Olmstead said.
“It’s the entry and exit to that location that we’re looking at,” he said.
He also said Champaign’s 46 readers must cover a city that is fairly expansive.
“You’re never going to have perfect placement,” he said.
District 5 representative Vanna Pianfetti said she’s started conversations about the placement of some of the readers in her district .
“Sometimes that takes a little time, but I want you to know those conversations are taking place behind the scenes,” she said.
Olmstead said city officials will continue to evaluate the program.
“At this point, we’re not even 90 days into our current program,” he said.
There have been requests from city residents to consider other locations for the readers, and a working group he leads is considering such factors as whether the readers are placed appropriately and if there are enough of them, Olmstead said.
To date, 28 of the 46 devices in Champaign are operational, he said. Four more are awaiting resolution of utility conflicts, and another 14 are on state routes that require permits from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The permits have been received, Olmstead said, and the city is now waiting on the vendor, Flock Safety, to do the work.