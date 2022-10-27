MAHOMET — A Mahomet man has filed quo warranto motions to remove two Mahomet Township officials who resigned from office earlier this year and later rescinded their resignations.
John Bambenek filed the motions against Township Supervisor Aaron Wheeler and Clerk David Parsons, saying it is illegal to resign a position and then rescind the resignation.
Quo warranto is a special form of legal action used to resolve a dispute over whether a person has the legal right to hold the public office that he or she occupies.
Bambenek said both men, along with Trustee Greg Miller, resigned from office April 14. Miller, however, did not rescind his resignation.
Bambenek said that less than a month later, Wheeler “rescinded his resignation by email after speaking with each of the trustees. Likewise, Township Clerk Parsons rescinded his unaccepted resignation.”
He said the township trustees considered the resignations “operative” and began interviewing people to replace those who had resigned and paid Access Locksmith $142 to change the locks.”
“Importantly, when Mr. Wheeler’s resignation was received, on April 15, 2022, he went on to post on Facebook about his resignation,” Bambenek said, adding that a recent Freedom of Information Act response produced the “recission of the resignations but suspiciously no record of Mr. Wheeler’s resignation itself was found. The resignation letters of the clerk and (Miller), issued at the same time, were produced.”
Parsons said he had no comment on the quo warranto motion against him. Wheeler did not return phone calls seeking comment.
In a post on social media dated April 15, however, Wheeler said he did not resign due to corruption, mismanagement “or any other false accusation these two have made.”
He did not say who had made the accusations.
Wheeler said he was forced to resign due to the pair’s attacks on him through his employer in an attempt to discredit him.
“This attempt on their part has failed,” Wheeler said. “Them contacting my employer has absolutely no relevance to ... my position with Mahomet Township, which speaks volumes about the morals, ethics and character (of) these two.”
He said he took the township supervisor job to help the people of the township and “that is exactly what I did, including general assistance cases, improving our cemeteries (and) working with all of the other governmental bodies to develop opportunities to help our schools.”
Wheeler said he had no regrets and nothing to hide.
In the motions, Bambenek contends it was not necessary for the township board to formally accept the resignations for them to take effect.
“It is the clear and consistent application of the courts of this state that ‘accepted’ in the case of resignations of political officeholders means the resignation was sent and received by the party needing to accept such notice, in this case the township board,” Bambenek said.
He cited case law that says a person’s resignation takes effect when it is received by the body that needs to receive such notice.
Bambenek said the case law was affirmed by the Illinois attorney general in a formal opinion issued Feb. 23, 2012, that specifically involves a township official attempting to do the same thing as Wheeler and Parsons did — resign and then rescind the resignation.
Jerry Crabtree, executive director of Township Officials of Illinois, said he is famiiar with the Mahomet Township case. He doesn’t agree with previous court rulings.
He said TOI “always recommends if someone is going to resign that it be in writing with an effective date.”
“That stops what happened in that township where somebody gets mad at a meeting and says ‘I quit’ and then the next day, ‘Oh, I didn’t mean that.’”
He opined that with no formal resignation, the resignations are not binding.
“Unless there’s an official resignation and it’s read and accepted by the board in the minutes with a date, that’s what makes it effective,” Crabtree said.
Bambenek asked the court to declare the offices of township supervisor vacant and that Wheeler be ordered to reimburse the township for all salary and benefits paid since April 14 for himself and his deputies. He also asks that Wheeler be required to pay Bambenek’s fees and costs associated with filing the motion.
In August, Bambenek asked State’s Attorney Julia Reitz to pursue a quo warranto action in the township matter. Reitz, however, declined.
Bambenek then followed through in September for a motion for leave to file a quo warranto complaint.
A hearing on Bambenek’s motions is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Champaign County Circuit Court.