PAXTON — Paxton City Council members heard overwhelming support Tuesday night for the city to allow at least one recreational marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the Ford County seat once retail cannabis sales become legal next year in Illinois.
Residents noted the ability for the city to impose a 3 percent municipal sales tax on the sale of such products, with the revenue going into the city’s coffers.
Meanwhile, even if Paxton were to ban cannabis sales — as municipalities are authorized to do under the recently signed Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act — that would not stop residents from using it, supporters said. It would just mean they would buy those products elsewhere.
“Champaign County will be doing it. Iroquois County will do it. Every town and city around here will do this,” resident Meredith Mahon told the committee. “If we don’t, then we’ll just be further behind (economically), and we’re already further behind.”
For much the same reason, the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive board supports allowing recreational cannabis sales in town, according to the board’s president, Alan Meyer. The panel took a vote on the issue earlier in the day that revealed its support, Meyer said.
“Even though we don’t necessarily endorse the use of it, we feel it would be a benefit to have a licensing program (to regulate cannabis dispensaries) in the city,” Meyer said. “We feel that there are going to be cities close by that are going to pass (ordinances allowing dispensaries) ... and we feel that if we don’t have some sort of licensing for it, we could possibly miss out on some revenue.”
City Attorney Marc Miller said the city council would have the authority to regulate where recreational cannabis businesses could be located, among other restrictions.
The council could also require that a special-use permit be obtained, requiring cannabis businesses to show they would not cause a negative impact to their neighbors before they are allowed to locate in town. The city council could also establish a local licensing process for cannabis businesses to operate in Paxton, and the city could limit the number of those licenses, Miller said.
It is projected that the state will start issuing licenses for recreational marijuana businesses in summer 2020. After the new law goes into effect Jan. 1, the state is initially only allowing existing medical-marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis, Miller noted.
The four members of the city council’s long-term planning committee voiced their personal opinions about whether to allow cannabis sales locally toward the end of Tuesday’s committee meeting, with only one of its members — Susan Satterlee — saying she was completely against the idea.
The long-term planning committee then voted to have the issue further discussed by the council’s license/permit/zoning committee. That committee’s chairman, Satterlee, said she would schedule a meeting.