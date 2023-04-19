URBANA — A Champaign man who got into a fight with police after he allegedly tried to rob a woman in Campustown has been sentenced to two years in prison.
With credit for almost a year already served, it’s doubtful that Joshua Rayburn, 41, who last lived in the 1700 block of Burnetta Street, will have to serve any more time behind bars.
He pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to resisting a peace officer in connection with an April 29, 2022, tussle he got into with several Champaign officers.
Police had been called to the 600 block of East Green Street to investigate a report that Rayburn grabbed a woman by the arm and tried to take her money. He then allegedly went into the Target store, stole chewing gum and ran.
When police found him, he was allegedly threatening to kill volunteers setting up for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
It took several officers to get him into custody as he kicked, yelled and tried to bite them.
In return for his guilty plea to resisting, other charges of attempted robbery, burglary, attempted disarming of a peace officer and aggravated battery were dismissed.
Rayburn has several prior convictions for domestic battery, aggravated battery, theft, burglary, assault, and intimidation, according to court records.