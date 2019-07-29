URBANA — A Champaign woman who refused to leave a house where police found cocaine, cannabis and cash in January has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Ladimond Keys, 22, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Winchester Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
Keys admitted that on Jan. 17, she refused to leave her home while police conducted a court-ordered search and that she scratched the hand of a police officer who had to escort her out.
In the house, police found more than $10,000, about 21 grams of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis. In a car in the garage, officers found about 4 pounds of cannabis.
Co-defendant Lucas Hahn, 24, of Champaign was sentenced in May to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.