URBANA — A retired circuit court judge with experience in the field of trust-building said that particular tool is key to effective police work.
“The work of law enforcement seems to be more dangerous than ever. Society is less tolerant and more divisive,” observed Jeff Ford, who retired from the bench in Champaign County three years ago.
Ford was the guest speaker at the annual law enforcement memorial held Friday in front of the Champaign County courthouse to mark the end of National Police Week.
About 60 people turned out on a warm breezy morning to pay tribute to the seven officers who have died in service to their communities in Champaign County since 1913.
Amber Oberheim, the widow of slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim who died exactly two years earlier, and some of her family were among the attendees able to see officers in their dress uniforms engaging in a show of respect for their fallen colleagues.
A choir from Unity High School sang the national anthem, members of a brass band from St. Joseph High School played Taps, an honor guard of law enforcement officers posted the colors, a team of police marksmen carried out a 21-gun salute, and a Champaign firefighter played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
Ford said judges spend countless hours in pretrial hearings trying to analyze the appropriateness of split-second decisions made by police officers. That exercise drives home the importance of officers earning the trust of the communities they serve.
"If officers are not out talking to people, they are not gaining trust," he said.
For 21 of his 35 years on the bench, Ford supervised Champaign County’s drug court program, which aims to correct the thinking and behavior of people who committed crimes driven by substance abuse.
One of the program’s highlights came in 2012 when the drug court team was able to add a sheriff’s deputy to the problem-solving group.
“Within months, many people went to him and got help,” Ford said of the clients who learned to trust the deputy.
A “bonus,” Ford said, was that clients felt that the deputy who did home visits genuinely cared about keeping them safe.
With more than 310 clients having progressed to graduation in his 20 years, Ford said the numbers were a testament to trust-building.
“In the past six months, I’ve had positive contacts with four of my former clients,” he said, noting that at least two of those folks had been to prison earlier in life and had been successful for 15 years.
As part of Friday's solemn service, Champaign County Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett read the names of officers who have died in Champaign County. There are three from Champaign police, two from the Illinois State Police, and one each from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Barrett also read the names of eight officers in Illinois who died in police service in 2022. Of that number, seven died from COVID-19.
As of noon Thursday, 42 police officers across the country had died in the line of duty this year, she said.