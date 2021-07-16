Five milestones within reach for Kofi Cockburn:
The 1,000-point club
Cockburn is just 39 points away — two games, maybe — from joining the 1,000-point club. He’d be the third Illini to reach that level in three years, after Trent Frazier (1,434 points and counting) and Ayo Dosunmu (1,504 points) did it the past two seasons.
Scoring efficiently
Cockburn’s breakout sophomore season saw him shoot 65.4 percent from the field. Just shy of the Illinois single-season record set by Robert Archibald in 2002 at 65.9 percent. Another season like that, and Cockburn likes breaks into top three all-time in career percentage.
Crashing the boards
James Augustine’s career rebounding record (1,023) is out of reach unless Cockburn decides he’s in it for the long haul and stays with the Illini for four years. The Kingston, Jamaica, native can climb into the top five all-time simply rebounding at his career average rate.
Points and rebounds
Only two former Illini put up at least 40 double-doubles in their career. Skip Thoren still holds the program record with 41, and Nick Weatherspoon had 40. If Cockburn simply repeats last year’s total of 16 double-doubles, he’d become the new leader with 44 in his career.
The other end
Cockburn isn’t necessarily a shot blocker. His style of post defense is more about making it difficult for opposing players to simply get to the rim. With 84 career blocked shots, though, even an average season will get him firmly into the top 10 in program history.