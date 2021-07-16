AP Top 25 beat writer Scott Richey's adjusted preseason All-America first team now that Kofi Cockburn has announced his return to the Illini:
Remy Martin, Kansas
Martin averaged 19.1 points in each of the past two seasons at Arizona State and was a more efficient three-point shooter last year than the year before. A new college basketball home shouldn’t change that.
Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Juzang had his breakout moment in the NCAA tournament, averaging 22.8 points and four rebounds and shooting 38 percent from three-point range in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four. Could he do that for a full season?
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
The two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore season with the Buckeyes. What he does after becoming a true stretch 4 threat and more than doubling his scoring last season will be interesting to watch.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Timme is going to benefit from playing next to Chet Holmgren given the five-star freshman’s defensive ability. That should simply allow him be the guy that averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 assists last year.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Cockburn put up 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season playing with a high usage scorer in Ayo Dosunmu. Just imagine what the 7-footer could do in 2021-22 with Andre Curbelo in that lead guard role full time.