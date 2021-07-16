AP Top 25 beat writer Scott Richey's adjusted Top 10 now that Kofi Cockburn has announced his return to the Illini:
PRESEASON TOP 10
1. UCLA
Johnny Juzang pulling out of the NBA draft put the Bruins over the top. Third-year coach Chris Mack returns every key player from last year’s Final Four rotation and added a quality big in Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson and a potential difference-making freshman in Peyton Watson.
2. Gonzaga
Gonzaga will have the unicorn of unicorns next season in freshman Chet Holmgren. That elusive 7-foot wing/rim protector. Holmgren is one of two five-star freshmen headed to the Bulldogs, who also return Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard. They remain a title contender.
3. Kansas
The Jayhawks return four returning starters thanks to Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji pulling out of the NBA draft. A rather impressive collection of transfers headlined by Arizona State guard Remy Martin only adds to the talent pool. Kansas isn’t going anywhere.
4. Texas
New Texas coach Chris Beard hit the transfer portal hard and landed some rather notable players in the process in Devin Askew (Kentucky), Tre Mitchell (UMass), Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton), Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt) and Avery Benson (Texas Tech).
5. Illinois
Kofi Cockburn changes everything. With the 7-foot, 285-pound center manning the middle, the Illini rise from likely out of the top 25 and potentially into the national title hunt. Multiple veteran guards plus the expected rise of sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo doesn’t hurt either.
6. Purdue
Jaden Ivey showed this month how dangerous he could be in the 2021-22 season. The Boilermakers’ star sophomore played a critical role in Team USA’s gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Look for quite the inside-out pairing with veteran big man Trevion Williams.
7. Michigan
The Wolverines have quite the mix of talent converging in Ann Arbor. A lot of it young. There’s a potential All-American at center in Hunter Dickinson. And don’t forget two five-star freshmen that could jump immediately into the starting lineup in Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate.
8. North Carolina
First sign that this could be a different UNC under Hubert Davis? The addition of transfers Brady Manek (Oklahoma) and Dawson Garcia (Marquette) — two bigs that can stretch the floor. And Davis might even use them. The return of Caleb Love and Armando Bacot is also key.
9. Baylor
Replacing the guard trio of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague is no small feat. But Adam Flagler is back, James Akinjo got immediate eligibility after transferring from Arizona and Division II transfer Dale Bonner could be one of those sneaky Scott Drew additions.
10. Kentucky
Welcome back, Kentucky. Even without Cockburn, the Wildcats have rebuilt into a potentially more competitive bunch. They’ll have a quartet of new transfers led by big man Oscar Tshiebwe and a top 10 freshman class with five-stars TyTy Washington and Daimion Collins.