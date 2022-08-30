Taking a stroll
down Memory Lane
Members of Centennial’s Class of 1972 shared some of their favorite memories from their high schools days:
Vicki (Westfall) Montgomery, Tolono“Our dress code changed while we were in high school. We started out having to wear skirts and dresses, and then we were able to wear blue jeans, which made total sense because I don’t think some of our skirts were longer than our fingertips. I don’t know how we reached in our lockers. We’re probably a hypocritical generation if we ever told our daughters their skirt was too short. We were there, too.”
Jane (Ogden) Wilson, Champaign“One of the things I enjoyed very much was we had a senior lounge where we could go if we had our work done or if you didn’t have a class that hour. We’d all play cards. It was in here in the cafeteria. Just for seniors.”
Donna (Dee) Pittman, Champaign“My memory is learning to play bridge with a group of guys. They called themselves the Windsor Park Aces. We’d play it in the evenings and during the lounge time. It was really fun.”
Ginger (Boise) Lenz, Champaign“My husband, Kent, and I graduated here. In fact, I just went to the tour for the ‘71 class. We graduated in ‘71, but I’m from the Class of ‘72. We got married during his senior year. We’re still married all these years, 51 years. I’m proud to say my three daughters and six of my grandkids all graduated from here. We stayed within six blocks of here for a long time.”
Jodie (Bokenkamp) Thies, Champaign“I don’t have just one, but all of my favorite memories surround the basketball games, the football games, anything we did as a group like decorating our hallway for spirit week for homecoming. Lot of good memories. I was a cheerleader. We’d get together once in awhile, the girls, and play flag football.”
Sarah (Glenn) DeMaris,
Valparaiso, Ind.
“I loved being editor of the newspaper. The faculty adviser, Mrs. Nolan, was an excellent adviser. I wrote for the paper when I was a junior. I wrote editorials that were serious.”
Dave Barr, Champaign“Senior lounge. We actually created the senior lounge. Specifically, it was playing spades at the senior lounge.
“I do have very fond memories of a lot of the teachers. There were some outstanding ones that shaped my direction going forward.
Jeanne (Tuley) Valcik
“My best memories of high school were just the socialization, lunch times, senior lounge. Playing cards. Playing spades.”
Jim Berger, Champaign“The worst memory that I have was going up against Urbana (in cross-country). We had them the day after they were racing Champaign Central. We decided we would psyche ourselves up by going to watch them fatigue themselves the day before. Urbana finished with 11 people tying for first place. They beat us.”
Marc Shaw, Champaign“Our senior class did the courtyard development. Mr. Dave Casteel was in charge of our conservation club. He ran that show out there. It was Plain Jane, and we did a lot of stuff, open lunch was a big deal. Wienererschnitzel was one of the cheapest places, and you could run there.”
Jay Miller, St. Joseph“I played football three years and baseball two years. We were not allowed to play Central. There was animosity. They were worried about trouble. We didn’t play them until our senior year. We played in the regional final (in basketball). They were supposed to beat us pretty badly. The Central crowd on the other side started yelling ‘Annex. Annex,’ (a derogatory term) trying to dig at us. I was in the crowd. We just yelled back at them. We beat them by 19 points and sent them home with their tails between their legs.”
Scott Wilson, Champaign“Mrs. (Virginia) Galli, my algebra teacher. We were pretty close. She gave me a D-plus so I could graduate. I loved her for that. And the memories of Chances R and Red Lion and all those bands that were going through this city at that time. They were selling Pepsi.”