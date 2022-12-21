DANVILLE — A Danville group is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a Danville resident last month.
Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye, 38, was shot to death Nov. 23.
Mr. Dye was found about 11:50 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds outside his home in the 1000 block of East Williams Street. He died later that day.
He told police he didn’t know who shot him in the arms and torso.
Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw several people in dark clothing running away.
The Danville group Three Kings of Peace, which includes more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned residents, is offering a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Mr. Dye’s killer.
“With the reward, we’re hoping to encourage anyone with any knowledge about this heinous crime to step forward and help the Danville police bring the culprit or culprits to justice,” said the Rev. Frank McCullough, who is a member of The Three Kings of Peace and is pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church.
“Our primary mission as members of The Three Kings of Peace is to stop crime in our community. When we as a group of citizens stand together against criminals, we cannot be defeated.”
Anyone with information on the crime may contact Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250. For more information about the reward, contact McCullough at 217-766-8735 or Edward J. Butler at 217-920-2825.