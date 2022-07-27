RIDGE FARM — A rural Ridge Farm man has been arrested for the murder of his wife, the Vermilion County sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
A 911 call was received at about 4:45 pm. Monday from Don Smith, 75, indicating that he had just killed his wife, and deputies and medical personnel arrived to find 77-year-old Norma Smith dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Don Smith was taken into custody and is being held at the Vermilion County jail on a charge of first degree murder.
The investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff’s office.