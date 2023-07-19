EDGAR COUNTY — A 17-year-old Ridge Farm resident died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck in Edgar County Wednesday morning.
Andrew L. Riza was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
The wreck occurred about 8:30 a.m. along Illinois Route 1, north of 1700 Road (Horace-Brocton Road).
Barrett said a truck driven by Mr. Riza was northbound on Illinois 1 when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound truck driven by Tony Cesinger of Terre Haute, Ind.
Cesinger sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. The truck driven by Riza left the road and came to a rest in a ditch along the highway.
Illinois State Police, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and Edgar County coroner continue to investigate the crash.
Edgar County Sheriff’s deputies, Chrisman police, Neal EMS and the Chrisman and Paris fire departments were all on the scene within minutes of the call.