URBANA — Donations of type O blood are urgently needed due to a high volume of trauma cases that drove up blood use at hospitals, according to Community Blood Services of Illinois.
The spike in hospital blood use occurred in the aftermath of Labor Day weekend, a time when the rate of donations dropped by about 20 percent, the blood service said.
Having enough donor blood on hand is critical to treat emergencies involving blood loss.
To help restock, Community Blood Services has expanded weekend hours and is asking all type O donors to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.
Appointments can be made by calling 800-217-4483 or going online to bloodcenterimpact.org.