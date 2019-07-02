Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.