ST. JOSEPH — A 5-mile section of westbound Interstate 74 in eastern Champaign County will be closed for five hours tonight for road work.
According to a release from Illinois State Police, starting at 10 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-74 will be closed between mile markers 197 (Ogden) and 192 (St. Joseph) for about five hours as repairs are completed.
State police said drivers heading west on I-74 in the area should get off at the Ogden exit and use U.S. 150 as an alternate route.
Eastbound traffic will not be affected, the release said.